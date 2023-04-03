Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $538,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $381.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.12 and a 200-day moving average of $333.38. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

