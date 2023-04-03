Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $706,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

