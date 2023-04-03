Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $819,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

