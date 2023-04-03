Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.03 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

