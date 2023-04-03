Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NEE opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.