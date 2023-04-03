Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after acquiring an additional 270,780 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $472.73 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.17. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

