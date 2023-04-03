Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,598,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.