Thunder Brawl 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,831.42 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $39,831.42 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01036277 USD and is up 23.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $12,846.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

