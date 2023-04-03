Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,179.61

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $1.87 million and $10,179.61 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01212841 USD and is up 12.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $35,889.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

