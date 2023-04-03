TNC Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $105,330.41 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $650.37 million and approximately $105,330.41 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10900714 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $96,517.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

