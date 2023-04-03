Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.64 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.64 billion and approximately $28.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00008064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018026 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,766.76 or 1.00013051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25951374 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $27,605,791.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.