Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.50 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00007979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.50 billion and approximately $34.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,469.04 or 0.99776496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22942297 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $29,736,259.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

