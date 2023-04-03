TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $62.72. 996,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,793,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after purchasing an additional 364,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

