Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.98. Transocean shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 6,797,889 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Transocean by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 113,719 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

