Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $473,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

