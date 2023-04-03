Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

