Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

NYSE:SIX opened at $26.71 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

