Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 3,038 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,714 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

