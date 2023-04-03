Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 357 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $396.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
