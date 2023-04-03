TRON (TRX) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. TRON has a market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $192.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004466 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003270 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001522 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,997,823,756 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.