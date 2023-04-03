Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 54,266 Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,266 shares during the period. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition accounts for about 1.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFAR opened at $10.44 on Monday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

