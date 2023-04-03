Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 54,266 Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARGet Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,266 shares during the period. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition accounts for about 1.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFAR opened at $10.44 on Monday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.