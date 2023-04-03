Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 370,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,232,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $802.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.