Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $31.59. 6,999,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,057,842. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

