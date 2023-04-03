UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,329. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

