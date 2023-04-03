UMA Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.52. 223,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

