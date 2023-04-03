UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 194,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $92.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.