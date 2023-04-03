UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,615,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $363.75. The company had a trading volume of 866,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.