UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

BDX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.81. 373,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,927. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

