Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR) Insider Acquires £7,000 in Stock

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited (LON:UMR – Get Rating) insider Antony Legge acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,600.57).

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of UMR opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Monday. Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

