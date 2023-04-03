Uniswap Price Hits $6.01 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and $60.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00021250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00327703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.89242808 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 640 active market(s) with $54,235,979.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

