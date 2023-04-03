United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. 520,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,245,000 after acquiring an additional 250,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

