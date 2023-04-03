United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

UBFO stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.64.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

