United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

