Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for 0.5% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Valaris were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth about $93,108,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAL traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $66.84. 650,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,087. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAL. Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

