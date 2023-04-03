VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Gap Down to $14.83

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $14.42. VanEck BDC Income ETF shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 24,896 shares changing hands.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $529.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of VanEck BDC Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

