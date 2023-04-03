VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 159,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:MOAT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.83. 811,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.