Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.