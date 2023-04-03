Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.34. 551,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,114. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

