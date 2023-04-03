Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 574,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VXF stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $139.04. 132,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.