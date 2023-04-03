Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lowered by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,020. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

