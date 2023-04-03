Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.65. 1,114,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,514. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.