Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $170,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

