Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,448.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 83,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $248.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $294.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

