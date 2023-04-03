Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 605.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,223. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.71.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

