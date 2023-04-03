Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lowered by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.12. 63,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,381. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average is $207.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $241.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

