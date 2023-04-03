Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $133.47. 151,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

