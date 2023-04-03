Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VBK stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $215.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $253.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

