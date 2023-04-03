Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $33,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $158.37. 239,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

