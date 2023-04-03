Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Stone Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.57. The stock had a trading volume of 226,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

