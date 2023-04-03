Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 184,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,038. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.